McAnuff satisfied with inaugural show

The inaugural Winston McAnuff and Friends show took place January 25 at Oceanview Avenue in east Kingston, with the headline act expressing satisfaction with turnout and reponse.

McAnuff was supported by several artistes, including fellow veterans Cedric Myton and Kiddus I, with whom he appears in the documentary, Inna de Yard: The Soul of Jamaica.

That film was shown prior to the acoustic concert.

“Wi satisfied with di response to di concert seeing it's di first one, an' yuh know there's never, ever a perfect first show,” said McAnuff. “Overall, it was beautiful.”

Poet Oku Onuora and singer Linval Thompson were the other seasoned performers on Winston McAnuff and Friends. The cast was completed by Earth Warrior, Yaadcore, Nadia Harris McAnuff, Derajah, Wormbass, Stephen Newland, Kush McAnuff (who closed the show), Wild Life, Wipa Demus, Psalmist, Adelajah and Jawara Ellis, son of comedian Owen “Blakka” Ellis, McAnuff's batchmate from Excelsior High School.

McAnuff expects the event to be held next year, possibly at a different venue.

Winston McAnuff's entertainment career began in the early 1970s in theatre and as a member of the Cari Folk Singers. Late that decade, he began writing roots-inspired songs like Malcolm X, which was recorded by Dennis Brown for producer Joe Gibbs.

In the last 15 years, McAnuff's career has enjoyed a revival particularly in France, thanks to albums like A Drop and Paris Rocking.