McAnuff satisfied with inaugural show
The inaugural Winston McAnuff and Friends show took place January 25 at Oceanview Avenue in east Kingston, with the headline act expressing satisfaction with turnout and reponse.
McAnuff was supported by several artistes, including fellow veterans Cedric Myton and Kiddus I, with whom he appears in the documentary, Inna de Yard: The Soul of Jamaica.
That film was shown prior to the acoustic concert.
“Wi satisfied with di response to di concert seeing it's di first one, an' yuh know there's never, ever a perfect first show,” said McAnuff. “Overall, it was beautiful.”
Poet Oku Onuora and singer Linval Thompson were the other seasoned performers on Winston McAnuff and Friends. The cast was completed by Earth Warrior, Yaadcore, Nadia Harris McAnuff, Derajah, Wormbass, Stephen Newland, Kush McAnuff (who closed the show), Wild Life, Wipa Demus, Psalmist, Adelajah and Jawara Ellis, son of comedian Owen “Blakka” Ellis, McAnuff's batchmate from Excelsior High School.
McAnuff expects the event to be held next year, possibly at a different venue.
Winston McAnuff's entertainment career began in the early 1970s in theatre and as a member of the Cari Folk Singers. Late that decade, he began writing roots-inspired songs like Malcolm X, which was recorded by Dennis Brown for producer Joe Gibbs.
In the last 15 years, McAnuff's career has enjoyed a revival particularly in France, thanks to albums like A Drop and Paris Rocking.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy