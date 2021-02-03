McIntosh makes case for sector

HOWARD McIntosh, chairman of the Entertainment Advisory Board, is calling on the Government to make reopening the entertainment sector a priority.

He shared his thoughts in a letter sent to the Jamaica Observer recently.

“Technocrats and industry members should be doing all to find the mechanisms to kick-start the Jamaican entertainment economies...There have already been declarations of $26 billion [in revenue losses] from March to July 2020. Now, however, we are looking at over [a] $100-billion loss in the sector,” he wrote, while citing that the sector employs more than 76,000 directly and indirectly.

He contends that 12,000 round robins per annum average revenues of $100,000 per event and employ 400,000 part- and full-time workers for annual revenue of $1.2 billion. However, since March 2020 people who are involved in that ecosystem — vendors, gatemen, parking attendants, and transportation workers — have been sidelined.

McIntosh also stressed that the curfews need to be reconsidered. Currently, the islandwide curfews begin at 10:00 pm and end 5:00 am daily in an effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

To date, Jamaica has registered close to 16,000 positive COVID-19 cases, while the virus has claimed nearly 400 lives. Internationally, the Government has been commended for its proactive stance in dealing with the pandemic.

“COVID has shown us, more than ever, that we need to balance lives and livelihoods. It revealed how the economy correlates to crime. Unfortunately, the sports economy is also showing the effect, as there are instances of players being victims or perpetrators of crime. With football as the only professional sporting league in the country, it is very apparent that the sports economy and all its derivatives need to be revived,” he said.

“There is a mechanism through the Ministry of [Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport's] e-registry or the different databases for industry players to access packages. We, however, need a targeted stimulus to the ECCI [entertainment, cultural and creative industries] sizeable enough to help people to live,” he continued.

The chairman posited some suggestions he feels could alleviate the situation. They are:

1. Merge Sports Development Foundation and the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund to create an ECCI Fund to deal with issues in the immediate and medium term;

2. Allow participants to earn in the night-time economy by commencing the curfew hours at 12:00 midnight; and

3. Develop incentives for the sector and provide corporate Jamaica the opportunity to invest in the ECCI via investment tax credits, grants, as well as through the setting up of facilities through EXIM [Export-Import] Bank Jamaica.

“We cannot continue to do things the way we used to. We cannot take away resources from other sectors and do not wish to. It is about recognising the ECCI and its players for the role they play in our daily lives, the society at large, [and about recognising] the [importance of the] development of our youngsters and the contribution to our economy. What would Jamaica be without our ECCI — the cornerstone of Brand Jamaica? It is time. Proper consideration must be given to the ECCI — the real heartbeat of Jamaica. Time to press gas!” McIntosh added.