Meadowbrook High show today

MEADOWBROOK High School Past Students' Association (MHSPSA) will host a pre-Valentine showcase today, February 13, showcasing its home-grown talent with an aim of raising well-needed funds to support a number of programmes. Start time is 4:00 pm.

Carol McNair, MHSPSA fund-raising and events chairperson, said the responsibility of the association is to raise funds to assist the many social programmes at Meadowbrook High, thus the event dubbed The Heart of Meadowbrook was conceptualised.

“We decided with all the requests we have had through the whole COVID that has affected so many of our students, that we needed to raise funds to be able to assist these students. We agreed at the time that in terms of our calendar, February would be a good time to have a show. It's the Valentine season and we wanted to connect what Valentine's [Day] means to most people. It's about love, it's about kindness, it's about family. The Heart of Meadowbrook is about our love for students — past and present — teachers and parents. It does exemplify what we want to do for our school, which is from the heart. It is to be able to help our students, and we hope the past students and the public will be able to see where our focus is,” McNair said.

The Heart of Meadowbrook will be streamed online via ViewStub and will feature performances from current and past students and from artistes. Apart from students the line-up will feature recording artistes Royal Blu, Mundo Don, Kryptonite, Adira Truthe and SamiJoe — all past students of Meadowbrook.

“Our students will be performing. We have so much talent at Meadowbrook that we could have three shows with just students performing. The title of the show and the fact that the students will be performing just ties everything together. In supporting us we are supporting so many of or students who are in need. We want to be able to help as many of them as possible, and with your support we can do that. We are all affected by COVID and going through difficult times, but here's an opportunity to still have some fun by buying a ticket and joining us on Saturday the 13th. Nothing else is keeping but The Heart of Meadowbrook is. Get your family together — it's a sharing of love, a sharing of heart — and enjoy the show,” McNair added.

Sharo-Ann Chisholm, president of MHSPSA, shed additional light on the current situation facing students and appealed for support of Saturday's online event.

“COVID-19 has significantly impacted our ability to conduct fund-raisers. In fact, we had no fund-raisers in the previous term and decided that we needed to have something done, as we were getting many requests from parents, students, teachers and other stakeholders about the various need sets at the school. One of the things we identified was the inability of persons to pay their fees for CXC, [the] purchase [of] well-needed devices to participate in online classes — and we had to adjust our fundraising efforts accordingly. We couldn't throw in the towel and give up because of the pandemic,” she said.

For the online streaming of the show via ViewStub, tickets can be purchased by visiting https://viewstub.com/The-Heart-Of-Meadowbrook.