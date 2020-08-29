Mean Dawg gives sound advice

Deejay Mean Dawg of Ward 21 fame is urging Jamaicans to observe the proper protocols, in terms of social distancing and wearing masks, to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Yesterday, the University Hospital of the West Indies reported that it has reached maximum bed capacity for patients and is now moving to make arrangements to create additional space. Mean Dawg is very concerned by the latest developments.

“When I look at the COVID-19 stats, please keep safe — wear a mask and santise your hands every time. We have to stay safe and stay strong. Keep safe and obey the protocols; dem only a make things better for us. This is serious,” he told Jamaica Observer.

As of yesterday morning, more than 1,800 tested positive for the virus while the death toll is at 19.

In addition to the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) in St. Andrew, the Princess Margaret Hospital in St Thomas has also reached its capacity on the COVID-19 wards.

Meanwhile, Mean Dawg is currently promoting his infectious dancehall anthem Boom, produced by fellow Ward 21 member Kunley McCarthy.

Released in 2018 on the Bootcamp Music label, the song has caught fire two years later via the clubs, strip bars and dances in the Jamaican countryside, and then later progressed to street dances in the Corporate Area.

“Kunley came up with the idea for the song and the riddim, and I have been promoting it all over the country. And it started to take off in the strip clubs and it is now in the Corporate Area, just like how things used to go in the 1990s. It ah create waves in the dances right now,” he said.

He is enjoying his stint as a solo artiste, especially now that Boom is a bonafide hit in the streets, even popping up on the political motorcades all over the island.

“Since COVID-19 pandemic break, I have been working hard...being a solo artiste is nice, you can do whatever you want to do, but I am not really a solo artiste, I am still part of WARD 21 — I am focused on brand Mean Dawg, the little short one weh dem say couldn't sing. I have couple more songs well coming but Boom Shaka Laka tek it. Wah no dead, no dash way, don't underestimate anyone. It is creating waves, New York, Boston, everywhere,” said the artiste, whose real name is Mark Henry.

He released an EP, Element, in June 2020 which is produced by Dre Swade, and Rump Shaker in July.

Born in Waterhouse, Mean Dawg started his career as an engineer on the renowned “King Jammy's Superpower sound system, moving up the ladder to then become studio engineer, before embarking on a now 20 years ongoing career with Ward 21 with numerous singles and five albums.

Mean Dawg is the voice of the the biggest Ward 21 hit, OG Kush, and has appeared on Bloodstain, Gully Gun, and Ganja Smoke.