Meekie Melody singing for the Lord

Minister Meekie “Man Of God” Melody is no stranger to the spotlight. Before converting to Christianity in 2011, he enjoyed a thriving career in the local music industry as a member of Little Hero's God Alone Crew.

He got his first taste of success in the music business in 1995 when he won the Roof Club Talent contest. This led to his first official recording, a collaboration with Little Hero titled Ghetto Life Ain't Easy.

After that, he recorded several other singles, and performed both locally and overseas..

“A lot of people are familiar with my name because I started out as a secular artiste. However, I've been called by the Lord to use my voice to minister the gospel to the people, and when the Lord calls you have to obey him,” he said.

Minister Meekie Melody received his calling after performing at a gospel concert in Linstead, St Catherine in 2011.

“I was invited by Jabez to perform at an event that he was keeping in my home town. That night my entire life changed. I grew up in the church and performing on that show reignited something that was always inside me. The next day I went to the studio and began recording gospel songs. From that point onwards I no longer wanted to be in the secular music world,” he said.

The soft-spoken minister/gospel artiste, who now resides in New York, is working on his debut album which is slated to be released by EM Records this summer.

“My team and I are putting a lot of work into this project because we want to deliver a great album to my fans. It's going to be a wonderful album and all 15 tracks will be filled with positive and uplifting messages,” he said.

Minister Meekie Melody recently celebrated his 45th birthday with a combined virtual concert and live event held at the Evangelist Family Life Ministries Church in Brooklyn, New York. The event featured performances from several gospel artistes, including Apostle Una Sharpe Phillipson who performed via live stream from England, Ninja-Diamon and Pastor Jabez (streamed from Jamaica), Craig Hall and DaFlame (streamed from Florida), Pastor Natalie Evans, Evangelist Shermane Hylton, Sister Janette Cameron and Friends.

Music was provided by DJ Mark Xclusive and DJ Apache. The event was organised and hosted by Pastor Sheldon Evans of the Evangelist Family Life Ministries.