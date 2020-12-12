Megachan eyes big break

MONTEGO BAY-BASED reggae singer Megachan is yearning to take his place in the musical spotlight. He recently made his recording debut with Railroad .

The song is produced/arranged by Rayburn Read, band leader of Montego Bay-based The Band Unity.

“Working on this project with Mr Rayburn and his band was a very wonderful experience for me. We put a lot of hard work into the project and we're all very happy with the finished product,” said Megachan.

Megachan believes that Railroad will help him make a significant impact on the local entertainment landscape.

“I believe that this song has the potential to be a big hit; my team and I are putting a lot of promotion behind it to make sure that it happens,” he said.

Railroad was released on October 25 on the High Light Records imprint. It is available on all leading digital platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.

Megachan is currently busy in the studios working on some new projects with Rayburn Read and The Band Unity.

“I'm working on some more songs with the band; we are going to release an album soon. We're taking our time. We don't want to rush the process because we want to make the album that we can.”