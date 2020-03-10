Merritone turns 70
On Saturday when he plays the Merritone On The Windward dance at Oceanview Avenue (off Windward Road) in east Kingston, Monte Blake will feel right at home. The Merritone sound system, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, played many of its early gigs in that section of the Corporate Area.
“It's like going back home because it's in the east where we started. There was once the pride of Kingston,” Blake told the Jamaica Observer.
He and his three brothers (Trevor, Winston, and Tyrone) played to packed houses at clubs like The Wheel, Bournemouth, and Copacabana, as well as regional cricket grounds such as Wembley and Kensington.
Winston, the face of Merritone, died in 2016, while Tyrone passed away four years earlier. Trevor, the eldest, lives in the United States.
Monte, the youngest, is heading the sound system's anniversary schedule which kicked off in February with a five-night cruise from Fort Lauderdale to Labadee in Haiti, then to St Ann and Flamouth.
The annual Merritone Family Reunion, in October, is high on the list of celebratory events that will be held throughout Jamaica. It will be preceded by a Father's Day show in Atlanta in June; Family Fun Day in East Islip, New York in August and followed by a dance celebrating Winston's birthday in Fort Lauderdale in November.
Merritone regulars Mikey Thompson and Craig Ross will accompany Blake on Saturday, along with Bob Clarke of Irie FM and guest selectors. Blake says a Meritone event is much different than contemporary Jamaican dances.
“We are carrying on the tradition of the old sound systems where people used to dance. Now, it's like a spectator sport; people want to watch the selector,” he stated.
The Blake brothers father, Val Blake, started Merritone in 1950 in St Thomas. When he died in 1956, Winston and Trevor assumed the reins, while still students at Kingston College.
Merritone's heyday was in the 1970s when the siblings operated the Turntable Club along Red Hills Road in St Andrew. It was arguably the hottest venue of that decade.
