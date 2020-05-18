Mexican wins reggae poster competition

No Jamaican placed in the top 100 of the seventh staging of the International Reggae Poster Contest.

The results were announced on the weekend from entries which were broken down into professional and student categories. A winner was chosen from each category and an overall winner was also selected. The grand winner is Naandeyé García Villegas from Mexico, with her poster, One love.

In the professional category Fonzo Moto from Germany took first place; Sem Smirnov from Russia, second; and Sebastian Aravena from Chile was third. In the student category Zhang Jiaxin from China was named in first place; Jyri Mattsson from Finland, second; and Juliette Fogra from the United States of America, third.

The organisers report that 667 designers participated this year, sending 1100 posters from 79 countries.

“Thanks to all the designers who submitted entries...your commitment inspires us. We will continue to spread our vision of a Reggae Hall of Fame Museum in Kingston, Jamaica. And we collectively affirm support for the campaign to heighten awareness of the distinctive legacy of the Alpha Boys' School and the amazing work of the Help Jamaica non-profit organisation,” said co-founder Maria Papaefstathiou.

Launched in 2012, the International Reggae Poster Contest is the brainchild of late Jamaican graphic designer Michael “Freestylee” Thompson and Papaefstathiou. The contest also aims to raise awareness and funding through the sale of posters for the Alpha Institute, formerly Alpha Boys' School.

No Jamaican has ever won the contest. In the first two years Jamaican artists fared reasonably well. In year one (2012), Taj Francis placed fifth, with the eventual winner being Alon Braier from Israel. In year two, Rohan Mitchell copped fourth position to Balazs Pakodi of the United Kingdom who took the top spot. Since then, Jamaican artists have failed to fall within the top 100 entries to the competition.