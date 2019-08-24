Michael Fabulous ready for Europe

From Geddes Town in St Mary, singer Michael Fabulous grew up near to the White River region which borders St Ann. He has fond childhood memories of that area which inspired his album of the same name.

White River, his third album, was released jointly by his Japheth Music and Da Lion Music, a Portuguese company. It contains the title track which he describes as a nature song.

“Wi really a sing 'bout di 27 miles of river which tourists attracted to. On a normal day, over 1,000 people use dat river for all kinda purpose,” Michael Fabulous told the Jamaica Observer.

He said White River the album took three years to complete. He produced most of its songs including Special Occasion, Motivation and Hotstepper, a collaboration with dub poet Steppa.

The 50-year-old Fabulous steps up promotion for White River in September when he leaves for a “mini tour of Europe” with scheduled stops in Spain, Portugal and France. It is his fourth trip to the continent, and his first there in eight years.

“People love roots-reggae inna Europe an' dem love see di artiste perform, so we looking forward to exposing di works an' getting some good mileage,” he said.

Michael Fabulous (real name Lansfield Clarke) has been recording since the late 1980s. He started his career with a cover of The Shirelles' Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow for Reggae International, a small label from Ocho Rios, before moving to Kingston where he cut singles for Lloyd “King Jammys” James, Shocking Vibes and drummer Carl Ayton of the Bloodfire Posse.

His previous albums are Never Give Up and Still in The Mission.

With over 30 years in the music business to his name, Michael Fabulous has no regrets, considering his music has allowed him to travel different parts of the world.

“It could be better, but mi cyan complain. Yuh have whole heap a artiste who nuh get my opportunities,” he said.

Howard Campbell