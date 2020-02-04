BAFTA's Rising Star

THE Jamaican spirit shone brightly inside Royal Albert Hall, London, on Sunday night. Twenty-four-year-old actor Micheal Ward won the 2020 EE Rising Star Award at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards (BAFTA).

Spanish Town-born Ward, who migrated with his family to Romford, East London, 20 years ago, beat Awkwafina, Kaitlyn Dever, American actor Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Jack Lowden for the award.

An emotional Ward thanked his mother Keisha and paid tribute to his late father during his acceptance speech.

“Thank you to God for making everything possible. Thank you to my Dad 'cause I know you're watching down on me from Heaven, protecting me on this journey,” said Ward. “I wanna say thank you, to my mum for believing in me and sacrificing everything for all of us to be here. Thank you, to my team, thank you, to Top Boy for changing my life forever. And Blue Story, I couldn't be here without the movie.”

American actresses Laura Dern and Olivia Colman consoled Ward's tearful mother when he was announced winner. He is best known for playing Jamie in season three of the Netflix series Top Boy, which is executive produced by Canadian rapper Drake.

Initially, Ward aspired to become a model and won a modelling contest at age 17 to become the face of JD Sports, but after his involvement in Shakespeare's Macbeth in school, the acting bug bit him. His first professional acting role came in the Netflix series, The A-List, in which he played Brendan.

Landing the Top Boy role was a shot in the arm for Ward, who had watched the series' first two seasons. Since then, he has starred in Blue Story, a movie about two childhood friends who turn against each other when they join rival street gangs; and Sunday Brunch, another British series.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer two weeks ago, Ward spoke about the BAFTA nomination.

“Being nominated for a BAFTA award signifies to me that the industry recognises my talent as somewhat outstanding. I am appreciative of that, like for real. A big shout out to the BAFTA and EE for nominating me for this prestigious award,” he said.

Ward recently secured a major role in Small Axe, Oscar-winning British director Steve McQueen's BBC and Amazon drama. He will play one of the two leads in episode three of the anthology, which is set in London's West Indian community between the 1960s and 1980s.

McQueen, who has Trinidadian and Grenadian heritage, is best known for his work on 12 Years A Slave which won three Academy Awards in 2013.

The World War I film 1917 was the big winner at the BAFTA, the British equivalent of the Academy Awards. It won seven awards including Best Film and Best Director for Sam Mendes.

Joker, a controversial thriller, won three awards including Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix.