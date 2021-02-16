Michelle Stephens makes debut

Although she was born and raised in Jamaica, up-and-coming gospel artiste Michelle Stephens is slowly making a name for herself in Barbados with the release of her first track In The Midst of It All.

“For a gospel artiste to be recognised, it depends on the ministry that they are under, as well as their mentors. I'm a part of the Divine Visitation Assemblies (DVA) in Barbados under the leadership of Dr Andre and Prophetess Nina Thomas. I'm also a member of the NABA gospel band, so that has really acted as a stepping stone for me,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Produced by Kerry Mason, the track was officially released last Saturday.

The 43-year-old Lennon High School past student added that she has always been involved in music.

“My singing ministry started from my childhood days. The entire Stephens family is comprised of singers and musicians,” she said.

Stephens, who is the fifth of eight children, formed part of the Stephens Sisters singing group while growing up. Her three brothers were self-taught guitarists, drummers and keyboardists.

Her released track is an ode to her younger sister who passed away in 2019.

“I was inspired to write this song after I finished praying for my younger sister. She was very sick at that time and I was next to her when I wrote it. It's a tribute to her. It took me about 15 minutes to get everything; I was flowing in that realm, so it was easy,” Stephens added.

The mother of two left Jamaica in 2013 for the Eastern Caribbean island where she served as Sunday school director at DVA for three years. Currently, she is pursuing theological studies at the College of Visionaries, founded by Dr Andre Thomas, to become a certified minister.

She said her track has been well received so far.

“People have been reacting positively. It is touching people's hearts. I got calls, messages and face-to-face comments. It's a blessing I must say,” she told the Observer.

There are more projects in the pipeline for the singer.

“I will continue to pursue this career. It's in my bloodline and I love music. I need to reach others through gospel music. I must thank my producer, and my mentor Reverend Dionne Brathwaite Gibson,” she said.