Michigan's birthday gift

ON Sunday Papa Michigan celebrated his 60th birthday. In lieu of a party, the veteran deejay opted to do something else.

“We gave out some back-to-school supplies to residents in Corlettes Road in Spanish Town, and Phoenix Park in Portmore, St Catherine. It was my birthday gift and I wanted to do a little philanthropy work. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic I know I couldn't have a party, so the best way to celebrate it was to do this gesture. We went to several places in St Catherine,” Papa Michigan told the Jamaica Observer.

“We” refers to Lorna Bansie of Central Jamaica Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church who, along with her team, distributed food supplies and toiletries.

Papa Michigan said the donations were well received.

“They [the residents] were very appreciative of the donations. They said it's a good thing that we're doing...They were impressed to know a festival song finalist was thinking of them and it made them feel special,” said Papa Michigan.

The 60-year-old was first runner-up in this year's Jamaica Festival Song Competition with Jamaica Dance, last month. Buju Banton won the contest with I Am a Jamaican.

The former Tivoli Gardens High goalkeeper said he's in high spirits.

“I feel great! Sixty never looked this good!” said Papa Michigan.

This is not the first time the deejay was embarking on such a project. He said in 2018 he, along with his Florida-based pal Jeremiah “Jerry” Campbell, made donations to Spanish Town Hospital and White Marl Primary and Junior High School.

“I had performed a gig in Florida and Jerry and I wanted to do something back home with the proceeds,” he said.

Campbell, who works at WAVS 1170 FM in Florida, migrated to United States in the 1980s.

Papa Michigan (given name Anthony Fairclough) started his musical journey in 1978 as part of the now-defunct duo Michigan and Smiley. The two are known for songs including Rub a Dub Style, Nice Up the Dance, and The Ghetto Man.

Papa Michigan recently released Put Your Loving On Me, a 13-track album co-produced by Pear Tree Production Limited, Dreghost from Bone Thugs and Harmony, and himself.