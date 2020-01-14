Michigan set to salute

Papa Michigan is looking to make his return to the Rebel Salute stage after a four-year absence.

“Rebel Salute is a good platform to come on after my last appearance on the show in 2016. It means a lot, especially since my album is coming out on January 20, so everything just fall into place perfectly,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Rebel Salute's 27th staging will take place on Friday and Saturday at Grizzly's Plantation Cove in St Ann.

The reggae singer will be performing on the opening night.

He said patrons can expect a stellar performance; one which will resonate with all age groups.

“A good artiste can't give away all their details but fans can expect a great performance. We have been putting in all the necessary work... I will be performing Put Your Loving On Me, which the younger crowd likes, but basically I'm mixing the old with the new. I will still be sticking to the classics,” he said.

Papa Michigan (given name Anthony Fairclough) started his musical journey in 1978 as part of the now-defunct duo Michigan and Smiley. The group is known for songs, including Rub a Dub Style, Nice Up the Dance, and The Ghetto Man.

His latest album is Put Your Loving On Me, a 13-track project co-produced Pear Tree Production Limited, Dreghost from Bone Thugs and Harmony, and himself.

On December 20, Michigan performed at the Rastafari Rootzfest at Long Bay Beach Park in Westmoreland. Although his set was limited, due to time restrictions, he said it was still a success.

“I only got 10 minutes... They moved it from 30 minutes to 10 minutes, but it was still really good. The people loved it...just looking into the crowd and seeing their reaction you could tell,” he said.

Among the artistes who are set to entertain at Rebel Salute are Beres Hammond, British reggae band Steel Pulse, Toots and the Maytals, Sanchez, Bobi Wine from Uganda, Beenie Man, Singing Melody, Leroy Sibbles, Stevie Face, Queen Ifrica, Flourgon, Trisha from Kenya, Chi Ching Ching, Carl Malcolm, Lone Ranger, General Trees, Sugar Roy, Jermaine Edwards, Rhoda Isabella, Wailers Trio, Mikey Spice, Chronic Law, Anthony B, I-Octane, Jesse Royal, I-Wayne, The Meditations, Wayne Wade, Louie Culture, Mortimer, Tony Tuff, Errol Dunkley, Lady G, and George Nooks.