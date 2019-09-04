Mikey Faith's funeral on Sept 14

The thanksgiving service for Michael “Mikey Faith” Gordon-Martin takes place September 14 at Hope Gardens in St Andrew.

Gordon-Martin, who operated the Emperor Faith sound system for over 50 years, died August 16 at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI). He was 80 years old.

His wife, Gaye Gordon-Martin, told the Jamaica Observer that he suffered a heart attack six days earlier and was admitted to the UHWI. He went into a coma and never regained consciousness.

A graduate of Wolmer's Boys' School, Gordon-Martin played Sunlight Cup cricket as a leg spinner. He later attended American University in Washington, DC, where he earned a degree in business.

In 1968, while working in his father's Gordon-Martin and Associates fabric company, he purchased Sir Faith, a small sound system from East Kingston. Renamed Emperor Faith, it became one of the popular 'sounds' of the period, featuring in memorable clashes with Arrows International and Tippa Tone.

Gordon-Martin, according to his wife, was “a man of many hats.” He owned thoroughbred horses and was a regular at Caymanas Park race track.

Gordon-Martin took an extended break from the sound system circuit in the late 1980s and dabbled in real estate. He returned to the fold four years ago and led Emperor Faith at dances throughout rural Jamaica.

Michael “Mikey Faith” Gordon-Martin is survived by his wife, six children, 10 grandchildren and an older sister.

— Howard Campbell