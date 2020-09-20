Mikey reclaiming his shine

MUSIC producer Michael “Mikey Shine” Stewart is looking to revive his Tell Dem Music company by releasing a couple of projects before year end.

An album from singer Fiona and a compilation set featuring artistes he has worked with over the years are near completion, he told the Jamaica Observer.

“Wi have a whole heap of songs wi record wid different people over a period a time. It's what I call relevant music an' now is di right time to put dem out,” he said.

The various artistes album will include songs by Jimmy Riley, Frankie Paul, Gem Myers, Wayne Wade, and A J Brown.

Fiona, who like Stewart is a long-time South Florida resident, has done sessions with Tell Dem Music for some time as well as recently. Some of those songs will make it on the proposed album.

Stewart is originally from Manchester but has lived in the United States for over 40 years. He was active on the sound system circuit in New York City, where he launched Tell Dem Music, before moving to South Florida.

Over the years Tell Dem Music has produced songs by Beres Hammond, Marcia Griffiths and Tinga Stewart.

But for Outburst, a song by singer Teedeh Emmanuel, 2020 has been quiet for the label mainly because of the coronavirus.

“It's been a tough one, no doubt about dat, but wi plan to get things going an' start fresh inna di new year,” said Stewart.