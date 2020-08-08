Mikey sparkles on new rhythm

Events promoter Mikey Sparkle is adding the title of record producer to his resume.

The Kingston-born businessman —who is based in Lawrenceville, Georgia— recently made his debut as a producer with the release of a seven-track, various artistes album titled the Sparkle rhythm.

The project—which features songs from artistes such as Thriller U, Delly Ranx, Anthony Malvo, Sharee Elise, Alkamis and Sir Alexander — was released on July 27 on the Mikey Sparkle Productions imprint.

“I began working on this project about eight years ago, Alkamis was the first artiste to voice on the rhythm, but I placed the project on hold for a while. However, my brother Jeff always kept asking me about the rhythm. He's the one that encouraged me to finish the project and I am happy I did it because it has turned out nicely,” said Mikey Sparkle.

The fledgling producer —who's also the co-owner of the popular Georgia-based radio station Daflavaradio.com —is confident that the Sparkle rhythm will be a huge success.

“I believe that this project has the potential to be a big hit. All the songs on the album are very good. I believe it will be one of the hottest rhythms for 2020,” he said.

He also added, “I'm putting in a lot of work into my record label I plan to make it one of the top labels in Jamaican music. I'm currently working on some new projects and I also have another rhythm project that is completed and ready for release that I plan to drop early next year.”

The Sparkle rhythm album is available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and all other major digital music platforms.