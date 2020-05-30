Mikeylous hits out at being Ungrateful

Dancehall deejay Mikeylous is banking on the success of his latest single, Ungrateful.

The song has been given new meaning in light of the global spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The message in the song is very relevant. In many countries during this pandemic, people been dying like crazy. But in every situation, there is always room for grace, humility and gratitude. Many people are saying the Government of Jamaica could have done more, but at the same time, we have to be grateful, because the crisis could have been so much worse. We only had nine deaths so far, but it could have been worse; it could have been 200...300.Look at what happened in Europe and the USA,” said Mikeylous, whose real name is Michael Grant.

“The people must always remember: Don't be ungrateful, give thanks, show gratitude,” he said.

In addition to the nine deaths, as of yesterday morning, 564 people tested positive for the virus in Jamaica.

Featured on the Night Ride rhythm, Ungrateful is a joint production between Mikeylous and Joe Wizzle. The song was officially released in September 2019, but the promotion of the song only began in January 2020. The song has an accompanying video.

“The response we have got so far has been great. The people dem say mi buss back inna COVID time,” said Mikeylous.

Originally from St Ann, Mikeylous made an impression in 1995 with Macarena Dance. His other songs include Man a Wall, Country Mi Ting Deh, and Bad Mind a Kill Dem, featuring Peter Metro.