Millitancey back on the

Despite recording Hustle three years ago, emerging deejay Millitancey feels the song's message is still relevant. He is putting his promotional muscle behind it for the Yuletide season.

“ Hustle is a street anthem that people from all sorts of different background can relate go. With Christmas some weeks away the hustling is bound to increase 'cause money haffi mek,” the 28-year-old told the Jamaica Observer.

“Hustling is dear to me because I fall under the category of street youth. No rich family, no inheritance, no big last name, but still possess ambition,” he continued.

Hustle was released under Yard Music label.

So far, the deejay is comfortable with the recognition he is getting from the song.

“The song is getting heavy rotation both underground and across the airwaves because it is a very relatable anthem,” he said.

Millitancey (given name Kaiso Scarlett) hails from Red Hills Road area in St Andrew. He is cousins to singer Jahazeil Myrie and producer Markus Myrie, sons of Grammy-winning singjay Buju Banton.

He lists Buju Banton, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer as inspiration. He advises aspiring entertainers that they should take a leaf out of the books of established acts with regards to work ethics and timeless lyrics.

Millitancey recorded his first song, Shoot for the Star, when he was just 15 years old. It was produced by JJ Wizzle under the Yard Style Records Production label.

“I have certainly grown mentally and spiritually in a sense that I have been able to refine key aspects of my craft such as constructing my lyrics which includes my rhymes,” he said.

His other songs, include Place To Grow, Ambition, Goals, Missing You, and Money.