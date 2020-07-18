Millitant calls for peace
As Jamaica continues to grapple crime and violence, on-the-rise dancehall deejay Millitant is appealing for peace in Enough.
“It's not just a song but a message to the people of Jamaica telling them to ease the killing because it's not right to be killing our own and it doesn't look good; it's putting the country in a state of depression,” said the artiste, whose given name is Chrisneve Whittaker.
Released in June, the project was co-produced by Paypaz Chasaz Muzic and Love Star Music, the labels to which he was signed in April.
Last year, Jamaica recorded more than 1,326 murders, a 3.4 per cent increase over the 2018 figure, while 2020 started off as a bloodbath with 34 people murdered in the first 11 days.
Millitant, a past student of Muchette High School in Trelawny, is certified mechanical engineering of HEART Trust/NSTA. He, however, had a passion for music.
He officially began his career five years ago, and released other singles like Eliminate, Gifted & Chosen and Life Sentence.
Millitant believes poverty and hopelessness are at the root of crime.
“The main contributory factor to crime is poverty. Our minimum wage is rubbish. It can hardly pay the bills. This type of living will force young people to turn to criminal activities,” he said.
“Dancehall helps to create opportunities for ghetto youths. If dancehall never exist, a lot of us wouldn't know what it feels like to travel the world, mek millions and live comfortable. The Government is trying to lower crime rate; Yes, because it's affecting every angle of our society. But I still think way more can be done such as providing more opportunities to the ghetto so the people can elevate dem self,” he continued.
Millitant, who aspires to collaborate with Busy Signal, has big hopes for the future.
“In five years time, see myself as a well-established artiste in the business. Wall of fame me and my team heading,” he said.
