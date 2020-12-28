Milou Sky hoping to 'Stir It Up'

AMERICAN pop/rock band Milou Sky said they are no strangers to reggae music and would love to work with Jamaican producers.

“We don't really know any Jamaican producers yet, but we would love to meet and work with anything new,” Ryan Beckett, lead vocalist/guitarist of the two-year-old quartet, told the Jamaica Observer.

According to Beckett, they fell in love with the genre after hearing Bob Marley's Stir It Up.

“ Stir It Up is a song we have practised before with a cool groove. We would love to play in Jamaica. We would love to play anywhere, any time; we like to meet, play and learn from as many people as possible,” he said.

Stir It Up is a song composed by Bob Marley in 1967 and was first recorded by his group The Wailers that year and issued as a single. The song was later covered by American singer Johnny Nash on his 1972 album I Can See Clearly Now. The following year, Marley and The Wailers rerecorded the song for their album Catch a Fire.

Milou Sky is one of the acts on the 15-track Miungu Ya Musiki (Swahli meaning Music Gods) set to be released January 2021. Michael “Beatbopper” Hudgins is credited as producer.

Milou Sky's contribution is Compromise, released January 24, 2020, their biggest song to date.

“This song was inspired by the ups and down of teenage life,” said Beckett.

Also on Miungu Ya Musiki are Bounty Killer and Kabaka Pyramid, as well as Ghanian Afrobeat act Darkovibes.

Formed in Pennsylvania, the teenaged band also comprises Liam Meadowcroft (vocals/rhythm guitar), Zach Ninfo (drums) and Nolan Meadowcroft (bass guitar).

Milou Sky's songs including Eleven Moons Away, Something New, and Satisfied.