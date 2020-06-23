Mineral Boss Records wins the lottery

MINERAL Boss Records (MBR) has released its first rhythm project in four years. The Lottery Winner rhythm, distributed by Johnny Wonder 21st Distribution, was released earlier this month.

According to label head Tawanna Jones, the aim of the project is to influence people to achieve their goals.

“I always want to motivate others that if you can believe you will receive. I am always thinking and aiming high. Just like the Money Boss rhythm that we released some time ago, something in figures will inspire or attract attention. Therefore, the aim is for someone to bingo and hit it big and the ' Lottery' 'buss' their career on my project,” Jones told Jamaica Observer.

She continued, “I've given them a hot beat and a great image, so the rest is up to them. I believe in my work so I never stop working or promoting it. What you put in is what you get out. Success speaks volumes.”

The project boasts four female artistes and up-and-coming acts.

The Lottery Winner rhythm features Zero Unuh Game by 2017 Magnum Queen of the Dancehall winner Suspense; Caan Change (Teflon); Third Eye (Lisa Hyper); Hard Ride (Kappella Don); Ready for the World (Tamo Jay); Never Stress (Delly Ranx); Money a Me Best Friend (Raine Seville); Ride Your Waves (Tall Up); Money Disease (Helpchapo Global); and Brave One (Kip Rich).

Jones said getting the artistes was not difficult.

“It was very easy to get the artistes to voice. It was only difficult to refuse the established artistes. I feel they have had their shine already and I want a new young artiste to get a break,” said Jones.

Jones said the vision of her label is to provide opportunities for emerging talent. That has been the objective since its inception in 2013. With the untimely passing of her husband and business partner Cleon Jones two years ago, Jones has remained steadfast in promoting the label and taking it to higher heights.

Among the hit songs that the label has produced are Joy in the Morning by Nesbeth, Things Tek Time (Jahmiel), Enemies Scared (Masicka), Friends Turn Enemies (I Octane), and Progress (Mavado).

Progress is featured on rapper and producer DJ Khaled's Grammy-nominated platinum-selling album Major Key.