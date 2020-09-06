Minister Gee Gee makes debut

MINISTER Gee Gee remembers growing up in western Jamaica. The word of the gospel touched her at an early age while attending church. She made use of every opportunity to remain close to the Lord.

Her life experiences are chronicled on her debut album We Bless Your Name, which was released on August 10.

“My journey throughout the years in gospel music had not always been easy but I sacrificed a lot. During the struggles in my life, God gave me some of these songs in my dreams. He has been there for my through it all,” Minister Gee Gee explained in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

We Bless Your Name was produced by Kyaatame Productions. It has eight songs, including Lord I'm Depending on You, In the Spirit, In the Midst of the Storm, Give God the Praise, I've Got Him on My Mind, Never Change, and Come on Friends.

“God has been the beacon in my life. He allowed me to migrate to the United States in 1987. I used that opportunity to travel across the states to minister to people, many of whom got saved and gave their lives to God. Many he has healed, delivered and set free. Glory to God. Amen!

Minister Gee Gee says We Bless Your Name is a body of work that she is proud of. Though it has been long in the making, she says the finished product should inspire others.

Minister Gee Gee was born Neuclon Young in Westmoreland. She has been spreading the gospel for the past 40 years.