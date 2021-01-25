Minister Hall eyes dancehall album

MINISTER Marion Hall, formerly Lady Saw, said she is not returning to dancehall but is working on a dancehall-flavoured gospel album.

“I am not returning to dancehall, but I am dropping a dancehall album. I have already started it,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

She did not give a definite date for the project's release, number of tracks, or the label.

The former deejay is currently experiencing a resurgence in the dancehall space with two gospel-flavoured songs – Mi Soon Alright and From Mi Born.

Both songs were co-produced on the Hitmatic Records and RP Record labels on January 8.

Minister Hall said that the inspiration for Mi Soon Alright came directly from the Almighty.

“With Mi Soon Alright I was in my house, talking to the Lord, and I heard the voice of the Lord say: 'Yuh soon alright.' So I opened my mouth and I started to sing: 'Mi soon alright, mi soon alright, mi soon alright'...It was about the pandemic, a song for people who are going through hard times. A lot of people losing hope, they're fearful,” she said.

The genesis of From Mi Born was a bit different. It was a result of her name being dragged into spat involving dancehall deejay Spice and her 'spiritual advisor' Nardo “RT Boss” Smith.

“We are not afraid. We are armed and dangerous in the Kingdom of God,” she said. “There are Christians who are so scared.”

After converting to Christianity six years ago, the ordained minister/gospel artiste has avoided the dancehall space.

Formerly the Queen of Dancehall, her career has spanned more than 25 years. She is the first female deejay to be certified as a triple-platinum artiste and to win a coveted Grammy Award. That award came in 2004 for Underneath It All, alongside No Doubt. The song peaked at number three in the United States and sold more than three million copies.

Minister Hall was born in Galina, St Mary. She had her first local hit in the early 1990s with If Him Lef, followed by Find a Good Man. In August 1994 she released her first album entitled Lover Girl. However, by the mid-1990s she recorded more conscious songs like Condom and No Less Than a Woman.

Her other albums included Walk Out, Strip Tease, 99 Ways, Passion, Alter Ego, and Give Me A Reason.