Minister Jean Fray gives God Glory
It took her almost one year to complete, but Glory , Minister Jean Fray's first album, was released in December. The 10-song set is co-produced by Sidney Mills and George “Brotha George” Wright.
Glory came out one year after the Trelawny-born singer made her recording debut, also under the guidance of Mills and Wright.
“My objective is to spread the good news of the Most High, and win souls for His kingdom. In these times of trials, we have to draw closer to God in every step of the way,” said Minister Fray, who lives in New York.
Glory includes the title song and He Touched Me, her first songs, which were released in early 2020.
Brotha George, an established gospel artiste, wrote nine of the songs on the album. The exception is He Touched Me, a gospel staple written by American Bill Gaither.
Improving as an artiste is one of Minister Jean Fray's objectives for 2021.
“I would like to be different by ministering songs that touch people's souls and most of all be an original writer.
“It took almost a year to complete this album; it wasn't an easy road; but I thank God for the experience and knowledge that I have gained throughout this process,” she said.
