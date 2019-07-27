Miss Universe Ja finalists in preparation mode

As preparation for the August 31 grand coronation, finalists in the Miss Universe Jamaica (MUJ) Beauty and Wellness pageant will undergo an intensive routine.

According to Mark McDermoth, director of the Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation, franchise holders of the pageant, the preparation process will cover several areas.

“The contestants will undergo quite a comprehensive programme this year, with a major focus on wellness added to the usual mainstay of deportment, stage presentation, etiquette, communications and interview techniques. They will also receive tutorials in haircare, makeup, personal care, hygiene and skincare by our various product providers,” he disclosed.

McDermoth added that, “This year, our focus on wellness is predicated on the basis that the contestants and emerging 2019 title winner have to first be well themselves, prior to being able to take on the responsibilities of service to the MUJ Organisation and national-building. As such, we are extremely pleased with the dialogue we have been having with the Bureau of Gender Affairs about the entire business of wellness and how they can collaborate with us in designing programmes accordingly.

“To date, members from the bureau have already had training sessions with contestants regarding workplace ethics, among other workplace-related topics.”

During a media launch Tuesday evening at Eden Gardens Wellness Resort & Spa in St Andrew, the 18 finalists were introduced to the public for the first time since an elimination process two weeks ago.

They first appeared in casual wear by Loud Fashions, followed by swimwear designed by McDermoth and Karl Williams.

Finalists in the Miss Universe Jamaica 2019 pageant are:

Annecia Morgan — Miss Dale Carnegie Training Institute

Fiona DaCosta — Miss Apollo Taxi

Umeko Chin — Miss ER Designs

Imani Jenkins — Miss Ettenio

Toni Ann Lalor — Miss Loud Fashion

Leah Hollingsworth — Miss Rixon OC Group

Christina Butler — Miss Bliss Bridal Boutique

Deidrea Kelsey Jones — Miss Dunns

Chevonne Beadle (Miss Universe Jamaica Central) — Miss Heaven's

Fesco Sian Connolly — Miss Black Radiance

Christina Samuels — Miss Thirsty Spirits

Rochell Revers — Miss Kingston Graphics

Jenelle Baldie — Miss Trend Steppaz

Sasha Henry — Miss Eden Gardens Wellness Resort Spa

Iana Tickle Garcia (Miss Universe Jamaica North West) — Miss Rose Hall Developments

Aiysha Hemmings — Miss Curves

Terina Dryden — Miss D'Marie Institute

Yanique Morgan — Miss Jamaica Postal Service

Prizes for the winner include an undergraduate tuition scholarship to the University of the District of Columbia, valued at US$64,000 and cash prize of $300,000.