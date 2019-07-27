Miss Universe Ja finalists in preparation mode
As preparation for the August 31 grand coronation, finalists in the Miss Universe Jamaica (MUJ) Beauty and Wellness pageant will undergo an intensive routine.
According to Mark McDermoth, director of the Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation, franchise holders of the pageant, the preparation process will cover several areas.
“The contestants will undergo quite a comprehensive programme this year, with a major focus on wellness added to the usual mainstay of deportment, stage presentation, etiquette, communications and interview techniques. They will also receive tutorials in haircare, makeup, personal care, hygiene and skincare by our various product providers,” he disclosed.
McDermoth added that, “This year, our focus on wellness is predicated on the basis that the contestants and emerging 2019 title winner have to first be well themselves, prior to being able to take on the responsibilities of service to the MUJ Organisation and national-building. As such, we are extremely pleased with the dialogue we have been having with the Bureau of Gender Affairs about the entire business of wellness and how they can collaborate with us in designing programmes accordingly.
“To date, members from the bureau have already had training sessions with contestants regarding workplace ethics, among other workplace-related topics.”
During a media launch Tuesday evening at Eden Gardens Wellness Resort & Spa in St Andrew, the 18 finalists were introduced to the public for the first time since an elimination process two weeks ago.
They first appeared in casual wear by Loud Fashions, followed by swimwear designed by McDermoth and Karl Williams.
Finalists in the Miss Universe Jamaica 2019 pageant are:
Annecia Morgan — Miss Dale Carnegie Training Institute
Fiona DaCosta — Miss Apollo Taxi
Umeko Chin — Miss ER Designs
Imani Jenkins — Miss Ettenio
Toni Ann Lalor — Miss Loud Fashion
Leah Hollingsworth — Miss Rixon OC Group
Christina Butler — Miss Bliss Bridal Boutique
Deidrea Kelsey Jones — Miss Dunns
Chevonne Beadle (Miss Universe Jamaica Central) — Miss Heaven's
Fesco Sian Connolly — Miss Black Radiance
Christina Samuels — Miss Thirsty Spirits
Rochell Revers — Miss Kingston Graphics
Jenelle Baldie — Miss Trend Steppaz
Sasha Henry — Miss Eden Gardens Wellness Resort Spa
Iana Tickle Garcia (Miss Universe Jamaica North West) — Miss Rose Hall Developments
Aiysha Hemmings — Miss Curves
Terina Dryden — Miss D'Marie Institute
Yanique Morgan — Miss Jamaica Postal Service
Prizes for the winner include an undergraduate tuition scholarship to the University of the District of Columbia, valued at US$64,000 and cash prize of $300,000.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy