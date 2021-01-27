Mojo Herb calls for humility
MOJO Herb is preparing to release Humble Thyself in January 2021 on the AOC Records label.
He said the song is directed towards the ills that are present in society.
“There is a lot of arrogance and what country people call 'show-off', where people seem intent on hyping on those who have less than they do. This has made our society very callous and cruel — just look what happened to the homeless people this week. How could a person or a group of people just go out and kill four vulnerable people who don't even have a roof over their heads?” Mojo Herb questioned.
“We are at a dangerous crossroads in Jamaica, and my song is an appeal to the people to 'Humble thyself' before the Almighty,' and take stock and ask themselves: 'Is this the Jamaica we want? A Jamaica where gunmen turn their guns on the innocent because they feel they are mightier than God and untouchable? Where the rich hoard their wealth, where the deejays and players of instruments drive fancy cars and pretend to be deaf to the suffering of people?' What do we really want? A Jamaica where four homeless people are killed in their sleep? We need to be humble, share, and return to our Jamaican roots.”
He plans to shoot a video for Humble Thyself in February.
Born in the parish of St. Thomas, the artiste attended Morant Bay High. Mojo Herb (given name Christopher Pearce) first stepped into the national spotlight when he placed in the top 10 of the 2011 Jamaica Festival Song Competition with Jamaica, The Land Of Beauty.
His other singles include Mamma, Revelation Party ft Luciano, Children of the World ft Diplomatic, and Same Thing Happening ft Boosh Kash.
