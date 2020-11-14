Mojo Herb does ode to mom

Mojo Herb believes he is on the verge of a breakthrough hit with Mamma , a tribute to his mother.

“Naturally, my mom inspired the Mamma song, because I wanted to thank her for her strength and endurance to overcome all the struggles we went through and the strong love I got for her,” he said.

The song was released in September on the Ambassador of Choice Records (AOC Records) label, on the Choice rhythm.

“I performed the song in local venues in Negril, in St Thomas and Kingston so far and ah just crazy forward. My hometown is Berlin in St Thomas and they are really loving the song and super excited about my progress,” Mojo Herb said.

He has also released a collaboration with Luciano called Revelation, Party, Children of the World featuring Diplomatic, and Same Thing Happening featuring Boosh Kash.

Born in St Thomas, Mojo Herb, whose real name Christopher Pearce, attended Morant Bay High School. After leaving high school, Mojo Herb recorded his first single, Government Thing, and he knew he was destined to be an artiste.

One of the artiste's biggest influences is Bushman, an internationally known reggae artiste who hails from St Thomas. He introduced Mojo to the famous Lazeme Studio located in Negril, where he worked as an engineer with reggae icons such as Frankie Paul and Luciano.

The artiste has been inspiring people with his conscious lyrics since 1998, first generating national attention when he placed in the top 10 of the 2011 Jamaica Festival Song Competition with Jamaica The Land Of Beauty.

“The festival song is where I got my first taste of the music, and it made the Mojo Herb name popular islandwide,” he said.

Mojo Herb is currently signed to AOC Records. He is being promoted and managed by Denise Smith, head of Quality Marketing Events & Consultants.

“Mi love the work of AOC Records, which has continued to give support to communities and the entertainment industry, even in this pandemic,” he said.