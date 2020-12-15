Money Move goes virtual
Because he learned at the feet of a man considered the father of roots theatre Bunny Allen knows what it takes to get a buzz going, even when there is a pandemic.
On Boxing Day the veteran producer makes his virtual debut with Money Move, the play that opened in July last year. It closed after 35 shows on Valentine's Day in Goshen, St Elizabeth.
Money Move was scheduled for an overseas run, but the coronavirus put those plans on hold. Allen has teamed with Sunshine Horizon, a British company, to stage the online show.
He said the script has been updated to make Money Move more audience-friendly.
“The actors are given permission to comment on what's happening in di world in terms of di election [in the United States] an' di coronavirus,” Allen told the Jamaica Observer.
Money Move is written by Garfield Reid, better known as Bad Boy Trevor, who also carries the lead of Popchow. The cast is completed by Monique Ellis as Miss Mona, Yanique Cunningham and Shari Smikle who alternate as Attitude, Maxwell Grant as Mr Greenwood, and Oshin White and Shaquana Wilson who alternate the role of Tracy.
“It has everything to do with money an' what people will do for di love of money,” said Allen, whose list of productions includes roots theatre hits like Bashment Granny, Passa Passa, Money Worries and Serious Business.
His mentor was Ralph Holness, whose saucy plays defined roots theatre during its heyday of the 1980s. Allen, who has been producing plays for over 25 years, is not surprised the genre has survived despite being consistently panned by some critics as mediocre.
“Roots plays connects an' tells people what's happening in Jamaica...it's real,” he said. “They are current, jus' like di deejays.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy