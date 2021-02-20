Montgomery sticks with the rhythm

Music producer Troy Montgomery is getting positive feedback with the release of his Climax rhythm project, which features a host of established acts, including Macka Diamond, Roundhead, Jigsy King and Powerman, as well as some up-and-coming artistes.

“I had produced a song for Jigsy before, but this is my first reggae project. In the past, I did mostly hip hop with up-and-coming artistes. So I am back to my roots with reggae music, that's what I am feeling now. But with me it is whatever the vibes in the studio, that's what I do, whatever the 'mystic' tells me to do,” he said.

He is seeking to amp up the promotion of the Climax rhythm which was released on the RGEthelabel (Rockland Grand Entertainment) in January 2021.

The label bankrolled two videos for singles from the Climax project. He released Macka Diamond's Independent Ladies in January, and he will be releasing Mwanamke Imari's Tutty Mill video in March.

Montgomery is particularly pleased with the efforts of the up-and-coming artistes on the project, including Agasha ( Bun Fi Bun) and Chezz ( Blessing).

“I really like the efforts of the young artistes, they brought their 'A' game to this reggae project, particularly Imari who is signed to my label. The future looks bright for the music business with these young talents,” he said.

Montogomery hails from Red Hills Road in Jamaica but migrated to the USA at a young age. He grew up in New York where he attended Spring Valley High where he developed a passion for music, hip hop, reggae and dancehall. Upon graduation, he became an entrepreneur and opened up a successful business venture which he operated for years.

However, he still had a burning love for music, and he started his label in 2017, the RGEthelabel.

“I got into music by managing some up-and-coming talent and was trying to find the best way to get the artistes some studio time and rhythms. It was a struggle at times so I decided to do it myself, and I began to do a lot of hip hop beats at first. But now I have returned to the root, I'm doing more reggae now but I still do hip hop beats,” Montgomery said.