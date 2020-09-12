Monty G not giving up

BAHAMIAN reggae gospel artiste Monty G feels his latest single, Ain't Giving Up the Fight, will resonate with listeners, especially during these uncertain times.

“The inspiration for Ain't Giving Up the Fight came out of an appeal to the Almighty to lead us out of these dark times; lead us to the light. Only the Most High you can turn to in this time,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Ain't Giving Up the Fight was released on the Royalty and Respect /LOJ MG labels in August.

Monty G's music is grounded in a deep spirituality that has become more attractive as the world struggles with the financial and social impacts created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of yesterday, more than 3,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 while the death toll stood at 40. Globally, the pandemic has claimed close to 1,000,000 lives.

“People need inspiration right now. Ah just pure darkness on news, and we know it can turn around. The way the world set now, many feel that the wicked a win but I want people to know that the righteous still de bout. The race is not over yet,”said Monty G.

Monty G is not only a singer/songwriter, he also one half of the production team The Arkitechz. He is well recognised for his contributions in reggae music. He has toured, written songs, and produced for and with some of the genre's biggest stars, including Beenie Man, Ky-Mani Marley, and Junior Reid.

Over the years, Monty G has carved out a niche for himself and has emerged as one of the most influential artistes in gospel reggae with a growing body of work that inspires as much as it elevates and educates. He seamlessly blends hardcore dancehall and Caribbean hip hop to create a unique style that has endeared him to bonafide reggae fans.

“Right now, I am just releasing singles for the music marketplace, maybe later, songs like this can make it on an EP, but the focus is just to do singles right now,” he said.

Monty G's given name is Ramont Green. He was born in Miami, but was raised in The Bahamas. During his teens, he fell in with a rough crowd, but over time, has clawed himself back into the embrace of spirituality.

Now, years later, he has emerged as one of the most promising new voices on the Christian dancehall reggae circuit.

Among his many abilities, he excels at discovering new talent. He's worked as the director of A&R at Flo Rida's label, IMG Strongarm, where he had the opportunity to work with and discover great artistes including Breyan Isaacs (Flo Rida — Whistle), Pitbull, Ke$ha ( Timber), Nicki Minaj, Skyla Grey ( Bed of Lies), and Natilie Larose on her platinum-selling single ( Somebody ft Jeremiah).