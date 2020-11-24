More acts added to Sunsplash line-up

More acts have been added to the line-up for this weekend's virtual staging of Reggae Sunsplash, Jamaica's original reggae music festival.

The organisers have announced the full line-up for the two-night event, which starts on Friday, November 27, and ends on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Night one will boast young reggae act Ras-I, Tanya Stephens, Richie Spice, and is set to close with Capleton.

On the second night, the festival will round out with Jesse Royal, Romain Virgo, Agent Saco, Masicka, and Dexta Daps, who is set to close the festival which is returning after a 14-year hiatus.

Debbie Bissoon, event producer, said: “We are thrilled with the line-up, and from the reception we've received, the Reggae Sunsplash audience is happy too and expecting a great show. We have a good mix of artistes who represent Reggae's foundation and those who will continue the legacy of Jamaica's music. Kaboom Nation, our booking agency, was very effective and professional in getting our line-up together, and we are pleased with the result.”

The festival will stream live on YouTube and across the Reggae Sunsplash social media pages at @goreggaesunsplash, nightly, starting at 5:30 pm.

Reggae Sunsplash was first held by promoters Synergy at Jarrett Park in Montego Bay, St James, June 23-30 in 1978. It was last held August 3-6, 2006 at Richmond Estate in Priory, St Ann.

The festival has featured acts, including Maxi Priest, Yellow Man, Big Youth, Buju Banton, Eeka Mouse, Beenie Man, and Bounty Killer. Reggae singers Bob Marley, Toots Hibbert, Alton Ellis, Gregory Issacs, Bob Andy, Garnet Silk, and Dennis Brown have performed on the festival.