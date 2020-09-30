More family time works for Ziggy

More Family Time, the follow-up to Ziggy Marley's 2010 Grammy-winning Family Time, is number one on the US Current Reggae Albums chart. Released on September 18, More Family Time sold 513 copies in its first week.

On More Family Time, Marley collaborates with celebrity friends including singers Sheryl Crow, Lisa Loeb and Ben Harper, as well as rapper Busta Rhymes and guitarist Tom Morello. Ziggy's children Judah, Gideon, Abraham and Isaiah Marley also appear.

Family Time won Best Musical Album For Children at the 2010 Grammy Awards.

Last week's chart-topper, Got to Be Tough by Toots and The Maytals, slips to number two. It sold an additional 266 copies last week for a tally of 2,375.

World on Fire by Stick Figure rises to number three with another 216 copies sold, while Higher Place by Skip Marley holds number four with 151 additional copies.

Look For The Good by Jason Mraz is number five. To date, the album has sold 8,044 copies, while Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton is number six with sales of 8,292.

The House That Bradley Built, a various artistes compilation is at number seven, while Reggae Gold by VP Records holds number eight.

Rounding the top tier are Coastin by Iration at number nine and In Search of Lost Time by Protoje at number 10.

Over to the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, where Bob Marley and The Wailers has spent 38 weeks at number one with Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and The Wailers.

Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection, holds steady at number two, while Fixtape by Popcaan is number three.

Re-entering the chart at number four is Live From Red Rocks by Rebelution, while World on Fire by Stick Figure rises to number five.

Higher Place by Skip Marley inches down to number six, Greatest Hits by UB40 slips to number seven, and Set in Stone by Stick Figure is number eight.

There are two more re-entries Gold by Bob Marley and The Wailers at number nine and Dutty Rock by Sean Paul at number 10.

On the Billboard R&B Adult Songs Chart, Skip Marley's Make Me Feel featuring rapper Rick Ross and singer Ari Lennox sees a slight movement from number 20 to 19.

The Billboard Mexico Airplay chart sees former number one Banana by Conkarah featuring Shaggy tumbling from 17 last week to 33. The song backtracks from 14 to 16 on Mexico Ingles Airplay chart where it was also number one.

On the Dutch Top 100 Chart, Banana is down from number 30 to 47 in its 17th week. It was number one in July.

Regionally, Buried Alive by Buju Banton is number one on the South Florida Top 25 Reggae Chart.

The inspirational ballad People Like You by Gramps Morgan tops The Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music Chart (New York).