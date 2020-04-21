DJ Powa, who first came to national prominence in 2011 when his hilarious Canna Cross It video went viral, is at it again.

This time, his subject is Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his plea for persons to stay indoors to stem the rate of infection due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to DJ Powa, he recently received an electronic clip of Holness's presentation from media personality Debbie Bissoon, who noted that in this time of quarantine and lockdown, Jamaicans needed something to smile about. Upon viewing, he quickly realised that Holness's broadcast fit the bill for another of his videos.

“In order for me to consider it, the subject has to be relevant, and in this time the message was definitely timely. The video also has to be viral-already. If it is unknown material then the audience will have no ties to the video. Based on how the person speaks, including pace and clarity, then I will see how easy it is to pick up a riddim. Then I must be able to visualise a video based on what I want to achieve. The prime minister's speech met all these criteria,” DJ Powa told the Jamaica Observer.

It is then on to the technical process of breaking down audio speed to determine if a dancehall or hip rhythm would best suit the project. From there, it is on to creating a beat and working on the chorus.

“So the chorus has to be catchy and has to be the hook on which you hinge the message. For me, the chorus has to be fun. Once that is done I create the verses which will support the message in the chorus. It has to be fun. Then it is on to editing to merge audio and images. I usually play it for my wife and two other close friends first… just to see if it makes sense and captures the original intent,” he continued.

DJ Powa noted that he first did Canna Cross It to showcase his creativity, and market his alter ego. Originally it was for fun, but with his latest project he saw it as playing his part to spread the word about social distancing and staying at home during this global crisis.

“Oftentimes information doesn't really stick, so the best way for a lot of people to learn is to put the message to music. At this time it is critical that the audience gets the message,” he noted.

Canna Cross It was created from a television interview with Portland resident Clifton “Cliff Twang” Brown, who humorously recounted the effects of flooding in his community. He and DJ Powa, whose real name is Kevin-Sean Hamilton, became household names.

DJ Powa went on to create other memorable viral videos, including Rosie and her tutty-gran fridge.

There was a time when Hamilton became despondent about making videos.

“I was very disappointed with what happened with Canna Cross It. It really lost traction and there was a bunch of legal stuff, and I decided that I wasn't gonna touch these thing again. On top of that, my PC crashed and I lost a bunch of stuff. But once I got over it all, I just decided to continue,” he said.

When not creating videos, he's a full-time DJ who plays corporate events and private functions.

As for his next project?

“I'm not sure…Let's wait and see,” he stated before bursting into laughter.