More 'Powers' to Bob Marley

IT'S hard to believe, but Bob Marley's music does not get a lot of airplay in Jamaica. Talia “DJ Talia” Powers, who hosts the weekly Early Irie show on Irie FM, is an exception.

Like Marley, who died in 1981, Powers is from St Ann. She told the Jamaica Observer that her four-hour programme (2:00 am to 6:00 am) has a healthy serving of music from the reggae king and his family.

“Every time I go on air the Marley brand is accounted for. Whether it's his children or his children's children's music or their various productions,” she said.

Today, Powers will be guest selector at the annual Marley birthday concert at the Marley Museum, on Hope Road in Kingston. It will be her first time at the event which fields a number of top acts.

“I've never been to this particular Marley event, however I'm a huge fan of his work.

My set will feature music of the reggae legends plus snippets of black advocates, freedom fighters and Pan African heroes, seeing that it's Black History Month as well,” she disclosed.

Airplay in Jamaica was a big issue for The Wailers (Marley, Peter Tosh, and Bunny Livingston) in the late 1960s. Their rebel sound was rejected by mainstream stations like Radio Jamaica which preferred easy-listening songs produced locally or from the United States.

That was still largely the case in the early and mid-1970s when Marley went solo. His more laid-back albums, such as Kaya and the militant Survival, got strong rotation on Radio Jamaica and the rival Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation.

A graduate of Westwood High School, Powers is in her 13th year as a broadcaster. Her show on Irie FM is also aired in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Australia as the Global Rocking Show with Talia Powers Music Phd.