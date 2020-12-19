More support needed for industry: Samuels

ACTOR Oliver Samuels is challenging the Government to do more to support the performing arts industry. He said while actors are generally appreciated, incentives are needed to stimulate growth in this segment of the entertainment sector.

“We need the Government and the private sector's support to provide scholarships and grants for young people who have the desire to take part in the theatre industry but do not have the funds to go to theatre school,” said Samuels. “We also need creative spaces, and I'm not speaking just about theatre; I am speaking about performing arts in general. Theatre has always been the black sheep in the family or the prodigal son. People have always seen theatre as non-income generating. So when a child tells his or her parents that they want to become an actor or a comedian, most parents are unlikely to support that. Parents would prefer that their children become doctors, lawyers or even teachers, so support and incentives from the State would make the difference.”

Samuels argues that any approach to providing scholarships must include opportunities for young people to study overseas, which will give them broad exposure to the industry on a global scale as well as potential internships and options to understudy experienced actors.

“Gone are the days when we think of the performing arts as frivolous and less important than other industries. We've seen how much potential there is in the creative industries, but unless we begin to invest in a structure and give our young talent the opportunities to study, we will never really make any progress,” Samuels said.

The 72-year-old veteran believes that the lack of resources such as theatre space also hampers creative efforts and affects the creation of dramatic material. However, despite the need for additional support to achieve growth and revenue generation, Samuels asserts that there are developments of which the industry can be proud. He pointed to successful pursuits by practitioners such as Balfour Anderson and Patrick Brown who have become prolific writers. The comedian is himself now focusing more on writing, including collaborations with fellow comedian and actor Owen “Blakka” Ellis.

After 50 years of tremendous contribution to the arts and culture of Jamaica, Samuels has received many awards throughout his career, and is known as one of the great talents to come from the Caribbean region.

“I recently received an upgrade to my Order of Distinction, which is now in the rank of Commander, and I've received a few Actor Boy Awards over the years,” said Samuels, who also received a Stand Up for Our Heroes Award from Red Stripe recently. “I was completely shocked when I heard the news. I am so very grateful, thankful and appreciative.”

Outside of more Government support, the theatre icon believes that stakeholders in the performing arts industry must take a moment to revamp and adjust to the new norm while finding ways to entertain both international and local audiences.

“We might have to take the theatre to social media. Theatre has existed since the beginning of human civilisation, so it can be done. Actors must continue being creative with the hope that their works will be shown and appreciated. The local performing arts industry can entertain audiences worldwide to attract and introduce international audiences to Jamaican culture. Let's look at this thing as an opportunity and see past those perceived limitations,” he added.