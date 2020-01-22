Morgan Heritage set for Orlando jam

Grammy-winning band Morgan Heritage take another crack at show promotion with the iJAM Music Festival, scheduled for April 4 at Orlando Tinker Field in Orlando, Florida.

“The whole idea of the festival is the coming together of people from different demographics; people who like different styles of music, whether it's from the Caribbean, or Latin music, Haitian music or international music. We want to bring that vibe mixed in with international genres of music like rhythm and blues and rock and roll,” explained Mojo, a member of Morgan Heritage.

“Patrons can expect a multinational musical extravaganza with a health and wellness expo. We will also have a Caribbean village showcasing arts, culture and food,” he added.

Morgan Heritage, who are headliners for the show, previously promoted East Fest, a popular concert in St Thomas, that was last held in 2007.

“We learnt a lot from dealing with our artistes, corporate companies and also from a production standpoint. We learnt what it took to produce a concert and to allow people to enjoy the experience,” said Mojo.

Among the acts on the inaugural iJAM Music Festival are Sailor Jane, Esh x Schief, Pumpa Gondwana, Laza Morgan, Jemere Morgan, Busy Signal, Less Than Jake, The Baha Men, Marcia Griffiths, and Boris Bilrant, formerly of Cultura Profetica.

The family-friendly event is being marketed by iHeartMedia with associate sponsors including non-profit environmental organisation, Clean The World, and events promoter Central Florida Deals.

“The iJAM Music Festival is a brilliant idea brought to Central Florida by the legendary Morgan Heritage. With such an array of artistes from different genres, and iHeartMedia's ability to reach the masses to promote this event, it's a win-win combo for our community. We look forward to watching this event grow each year and seeing just how much of a positive impact it has on our little piece of the world, and how we can show our commitment to One Love!,” said Supa Dave, iHeartMedia's spokesperson.

Shawn Seipler, founder and CEO of Clean The World, expressed similar thoughts.

“When Morgan Heritage and Central Florida Deals approached us about being a part of the iJAM Music Festival, we knew immediately that it would be a great fit,” he said. “This festival is an opportunity to raise awareness, build social impact, and serve the community.”