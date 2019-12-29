Morley backs local franchise

Chairman and chief executive officer of the Miss World organisation Julia Morley, has thrown her support behind the holders of the local franchise for the pageant in light of information circulating regarding hiccups in the preparation of Jamaica's representative Toni-Ann Singh, who went on to win the international contest in London on December 14.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel as part of Singh's four-day homecoming celebrations, Morley told the media that she has confidence in Crown of Beauty, the holding company which stages the pageant here in Jamaica, which is currently headed by entertainment consultant Weston Haughton, so its not a problem, and media and theatre personality Dahlia Harris

“I've known the franchise holder for 40 years and he is amazing. I have absolutely no problem with him he is a wonderful man; I intend 100 per cent to work with him. If there are any issues , which often happens around the world, that's something we would rather discuss with them,” she responded.

During the visit Morley held closed-door talks with the local franchise holders, which the Jamaica Observer understands were favourable.

Since Singh's win just over a week ago there has been a firestorm of comments regarding her preparation for the international pageant and the responsibility of the franchise holders. These include the preparation of her wardrobe, travel arrangements and support for her Beauty with a Purpose project.

Crown of Beauty was formed in 2018 by Haughton and playwright Aston Cooke, who died in February of this year. Harris was then invited to join the franchise. The first queen selected under Crown of Beauty's management was the 2018 representative Kadijah Robinson who finished in the top five of the pageant and earned the title of Continental Queen of Beauty for the Caribbean.