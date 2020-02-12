Mortimer fights back

Mortimer's six-song EP, Fight The Fight , has a new lease on life. After selling only seven copies two weeks ago, the set moved an additional 95 copies over the past week to re-enter the Nielsen Music-monitored Current Reggae Albums Chart at number five.

Last December, Fight The Fight opened at number three on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

Billboard's current reggae chart is a combination of streaming and audio platforms as well as vinyl, CD and digital sales compiled by Nielsen Music. The Current Reggae Albums Chart, which previously served as the official Billboard Reggae Albums chart, is sales-driven and accessible to persons with paid subscription to Nielsen Music.

The various artistes soca compilation, Fox Fuse Presents: Get Soca 2020, debuts on the Current Reggae Albums Chart at number three with 131 copies. It features songs by Kes, Machel Montano, Lyrikal, Shal Marshall, Swappi, Nailah Blackman, Nadia Batson and Ultimate Rejects.

Roots by Australian musician, producer and vocalist Dub FX enters at number six with 81 copies. The nine-track album was released by Convoy Music Limited/DubShot on January 31.

Four years ago, Dub FX made the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart with Thinking Clear, which reached number three.

Maxi Priest's It All Comes Back to Love and Busy Signal's Parts of The Puzzle got a shot in the arm last week in terms of sales. It All Comes Back to Love, which peaked at number two last October, rises 12 spots to number nine on the Current Reggae Albums Chart.

Priest's album sold 47 copies, up from 17 the previous week, to bring its tally to 796.

Parts of The Puzzle rises 14 places to number 10, selling 48 copies, an improvement over the 13 it registered one week earlier. The album peaked at number two last October and has to date, sold 776 copies.

Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and The Wailers, leads the Billboard Reggae Albums chart for a fifth week, while Best of Shaggy: Boombastic Collection is steady at nusmber two.

Re-entering at number three is Live at Red Rocks by Rebelution, which topped the chart in 2016.

Rapture, the Grammy-winning EP by Koffee, slips to number four, while World on Fire by Stick Figure is number five. The California group completes the double at number six with Set in Stone.

Greatest Hits by UB40 is down to number seven, while Dutty Classics by Sean Paul re-enters at number eight. Another Sean Paul title, Dutty Rock, is at number nine, with Burna Boy at number 10 with Outside.

Slow Down by Skip Marley and H.E.R. continues upward. On Billboard's Rhythmic Songs chart it moves from number 38 to 31, while on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, it steps from 40 to 36.