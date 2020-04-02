Mowatt's pleased with Shuga's tribute

Judy Mowatt, former member of the I Three, says she is elated about Shuga's tribute to the harmony trio.

“It is an overwhelming feeling. It is a feeling of appreciation knowing that someone has showed their love, respect and appreciation for your work. What's most special about this is that Shuga expressed herself with a lot of passion and love,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Produced by Donovan Germain, Tribute to the I Three was released on February 19. The music video was released yesterday.

Mowatt and Marcia Griffiths, another group member, are featured on the song.

Formed in 1974 as backing vocalists for Bob Marley and The Wailers, the I Three also included Marley's wife, Rita. They appeared on several of his groundbreaking albums including Natty Dread, Rastaman Vibration, and Exodus.

They also scored a handful of hit songs including Neighbour, Jealousy and Many Are Called. Marley, Griffiths and Mowatt also have successful solo careers.

Shuga, formerly Brown Shuga won the Digicel Rising Stars competition in 2009. Prior to that, she was a background vocalist for Tanya Stephens.

Mowatt lauds her as an exceptional artiste.

“When I [first] heard her doing Black Woman, I was blown away. That song is coming out of my own experience. I read this book called To Be a Slave by Julius Lester and when I saw the degradation of my people, especially black women, I was able to express what I read in the song. The way how Shuga sang it; it was almost as if she was feeling all of what I was feeling when I recorded it,” she said.

Black Woman formed part of an album of the same name that was released in 1979. Black Woman is regarded as one of the greatest reggae albums. Its songs also include Slave Queen, Many are Called, and Zion Chant.