Mr Easy pleased with Guarantee
Mr Easy is pleased with the feedback to Guarantee , released a month ago. The single, distributed through V Pal, is the lead track from the singjay's latest album Legendary .
“The response in the core markets has been very encouraging so far, especially in Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and the UK. The countries in Africa and along the east coast of the US right down to Miami,” he told Jamaica Observer.
The nine-track Legendary will be released in November 2020 on The Sony Orchard imprint.
Other stand-out songs include: Times Like This; Always Be There, a sentimental single dedicated to his daughter; and the introspective Times Like This, which was recorded in England.
Some of the producers on the album include: Dilly (Stingray) from the UK who produced Times Like This; Sprocket from Earth Ruler, who produced Kingston Town; T Lab, who produced Guarantee; DJ Jason, who produced No Chances; and DJ Treasure, who produced Ghetto Motivation.
Five years ago, Mr Easy released two albums — Voice Name Reggae and Dancehall Chronicles with the hit single Bashment Gal.
Born Ian Dyer, Mr Easy was signed to Quincy Jones' Qwest record label early in his career. In the late 1990s, he returned to his dancehall roots by collaborating with producer Dave Kelly and Madhouse Records. Kelly produced Strange Things with Baby Cham, Mr Easy's breakthrough hit in Jamaica, which was followed by the mega-hits Drive Me Crazy and Murder on the Bruk Out rhythm.
Now with all his experience in the business Mr Easy seeks to release a body of work that reflects the times we're living in.
“I hope that my fans will find this album legendary,” he said.
