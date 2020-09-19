Mr Hamarich leads the pack

MR Hamarich is optimistic his latest EP, King Pack , will establish him as a serious contender in the highly competitive reggae arena.

The eight-song set was released in June on his TGN (Togetherness) Recordz imprint. It is being distributed by Zojak World Wide.

“I'm hopeful that I will get some real exposure from this EP. My style is unique and it's just a gift from God. Mi get a vision say mi fi do this, so mi just a push on,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The tracklisting comprises songs including King Of The Dancehall, King Selassie I A Di Roots, Pretty Girl Plan, and Total Togetherness. He is putting his promotional muscle behind Education A The Key.

“Education is critical if you want to go through life, especially in this time of COVID-19. It will help you to make the right choices. My song is for everyone in and out of school to know what is the best way to reach your goals in life is to work hard... Remember, learn more and you'll earn more,” the 41-year-old told the Jamaica Observer. “You can't stop live and learn. It has a message and people will listen it. It will connect with listeners.”

Mr Hamarich (given name David Crawford) hails from Rocky Point, the rural fishing village in Clarendon which has produced reggae singer Cocoa Tea.

He pulls his inspiration from his parishioner and reggae king Bob Marley.

Mr Hamarich believes his unique style sets him apart from the pack.

“Mi get the vision from Jah himself fi do this,” he said.

The singjay said music was his calling, as his father once owned a dance hall.

Since making his debut in July last year, Mr Hamarich has released a barrage of music. These include: the six-song EP Self Employment; and, the six-song EP Togetherness.

“Me want fi put miself up deh. I want to be a superstar. Mi have the songs, style and quality,” he said.

His other songs include Everyday I Live, Tackso, and Good Sensemillia.

— Brian Bonitto