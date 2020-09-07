Mr Lexx finds fountain of youth

Veteran dancehall deejay Mr Lexx is pleased to have “created history” in the fraternity by featuring predominantly up-and-coming artistes on his latest EP.

“I worked with pure young artistes. The only artiste on the EP that is known is Mr Peppa. I decided to work with these artistes because they are inspired by me or look up to me, but besides that I wanted to be the first artiste to work with young acts and give them the opportunity that I didn't have. I remember growing up and seeing the big artistes working on their album or EP and wished I could have been included. So, it means a lot to do this for these artistes; it's better than giving them money,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Titled Touchdown, the seven-track EP was co-produced by Tripple Ess Music (who is also featured) and veteran Clive Hunt.

Other up-and-coming acts on the EP include Purple Haze Robbyn Goode, Swashii and Wasp.

The deejay, whose given name is Christopher Palmer, rose to recognition in the 90s and is known for songs like Cook and Full Hundred.

He added that he has not released a project since 2018, so fans are enthused to hear from him.

“The reception has been great. I'm so excited about it. I hadn't released something in so long so it's like they (his fans) were waiting,” he said.

Mr Lexx also said that his spirit is not dampened by the COVID-19 pandemic which has put a lockdown on live stage shows.

“I love what I do, so it keeps a smile on my face regardless of what is happening. We can't do anything about it so it makes no sense to stress. I'm focused on producing new music for my fans and I'm just hoping for the best,” he said.

The artiste also has a new album in the pipeline. He was, however, tight-lipped about the details.