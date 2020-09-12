Mr Peppa to share his sauce
Don't call it a comeback because dancehall deejay Mr Peppa says he never left the entertainment business and was always recording.
He is, however, creating a buzz with his latest single Money Up which was released on the P.A.Y Productions label one month ago.
“I wouldn't call it a comeback,” said Mr Peppa, who scored a major number one hit with Talk over a decade ago.
The song is on the deejay's latest EP, # Peppa Dem, which will be released on September 25.
“It's a great look,” he said. “I'm excited about where I am in my career. The last few years I was voicing and doing my thing, but we're in an environment nowadays where everyone asks: 'What have you done lately and who have you done it with?' I don't watch that; presently, I'm stable, that's what's important. I had a great experience working with Vivian Push A Yute and the whole team as I have been able to show the full range of my versatility on this EP.”
Vivian Thomas, chief executive officer of Push A Yute Inc, helped Mr Peppa to craft his new updated sound to appeal to millennials.
“Mr Peppa is going through a rebranding. This project is a brand new opportunity to show his fans that he is a lot more versatile. He showed on this EP that he can raise the bar and come up with witty catchy lines, deep, sometimes introspective lyrics; a lot of young people can relate to this EP,” said Thomas.
The songs on the EP include Money Up, Get A Vision, Boast, the lead track Peppa Dem, and the highly anticipated rap hybrid Fyah Pon the Beat featuring Kabaka Pyramid.
“Every track is based on a real life conversation, it was a very organic process, it was just great chemistry, the immediacy; we lived in the moment to make it work. I have been a fan for over a decade, so I realised that Mr Peppa had never fully exploited his skill set, so this was a real opportunity to make a great body of work and we did it,” said Thomas.
