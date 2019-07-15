Ms BBC does it for reggae
Though it has not produced as many stars as New York and Los Angeles, the industrial city of Cleveland, Ohio is home to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. However, for hometown singer Ms BBC, reggae is the beat that gets her going.
A regular on the Cleveland reggae scene, she released the self-produced Bump, Whine N Grind, on July 7. The song features her harmony duo, Conscious Eye.
“We have a lot of amazing reggae artistes and dancehall selectors in Cleveland on all levels. But, Cleveland, Ohio, is really a rock and roll town,” Ms BBC said in a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer. “Our small reggae community is so massive, it overflows into it all.”
She has opened for top acts like Etana and Tanya Stephens when they perform in Cleveland. Most of her appearances are at reggae joints like Grog Shop, Music Box, and Engel's.
Initially into hardcore dancehall, Ms BBC released songs such as Billion Dollar and Big Body Chick, but her direction took a different course in the last three years.
“I wanted to change my vibe. Reggae is a great influence to my sound because it is emotional, no matter what you are feeling or what you're going through you can connect,” she said. “The thing about reggae, you're either going to love it or you're going to hate it, there's no in-between.”
Ms BBC was born Chryst Duden in Cleveland to a Jamaican father and American mother. In high school, she listened to blues, R&B and gospel, but later developed an appreciation for dancehall and reggae.
One of her biggest influences is the outspoken Tanya Stephens.
“She just has a certain type of sisterhood power that inspires me. I remember when I first met her in Cleveland, opening for her at my Reggae 4 Heart event in 2017. Her song (It's A Pity) has actually been my ringtone since I can remember. I never change it because it was one of the songs that got me through a very tough time in my life,” Ms BBC explained.
She already has a follow-up to Bump, Whine N Grind — the patriotic I Wish I Was Born in Jamaica. That song was inspired by her trip to Kingston in March to visit family.
— Howard Campbell
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy