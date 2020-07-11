MSC is ready for the limelight

HARD-WORKING singjay MSC is ready to take his place in the musical spotlight.

The Spanish Town-born artiste ̶ who lists Buju Banton, Sanchez, and Notorious B.I.G. among his musical influences ̶ believes it will only be a matter of time before he becomes a household name in music.

“Even the biggest of my critics agree that I have great songwriting skills which compliment my vocals. I have a unique style of my own which comprises a mixture of singjay and dub poetry. Right now, I'm just getting out there, but once the people get familiar with my music, I know they will become hooked,” he said.

MSC is currently promoting his recently released single titled Struggling. The single was produced by the artiste and released on his Cerenity Productions imprint on April 28, 2019.

“This is a song of hope for all the people who are going through the daily struggles of life. I want them to know that no matter how hard life gets they can overcome the hardships they're facing and accomplish their goals,” said MSC.

MSC is working on several new projects, including a six-track EP slated to be released later this year.

“I'm currently working on my debut EP and everything is coming together nicely. I am also getting ready to drop another hot new single before I put out the EP, titled Too Proper. I'm going to release it before the end of July,” he said.

MSC was born Mario Clarke. He grew up in Spanish Town and is a graduate of St Jago High School.

MSC launched his recording career in 2018 with the release of a single titled Uncertainty on the Cerenity Productions label.