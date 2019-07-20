MUGS bowl over Sabina

The ninth staging of the popular party series MUGS took place at Sabina Park in Kingston last Saturday.

The event, MUGS: Kooler Fete Edition, attracted a throng of patrons who absorbed all the thrills and excitement that the party has become synonymous for.

DJ Chaddy G, DJ Laing D, ZJ Chrome, Escobar and DJ Antsman, and Chromatic, were tasked to provide a kaleidoscope of musical selections. And they delivered.

“MUGS was good as it always is and the patrons came out in their numbers. It was quite a spectacle,” said Adrian Swaby of Drifters Entertainment, promoters of the event.

Asked if this was their best staging to date, Swaby said “MUGS is always well supported and this being our ninth staging, it has become difficult to know which has been the more successful than the other. However, the turnout was great.”

Sponsor Wray & Nephew injected some vibe into the proceedings as their promotional girls gave out complimentary items to patrons.

“Mugs is simply an exceptional party experience,” Swaby added.