Jerome Hyde hailed for hard work

VIDEO director/film producer Jerome Hyde died in the Washington Hospital Centre in Washington DC on January 2. He was 36.

His brother, Lamar, confirmed his death and said the cause of death is yet to be determined. He remembers his brother for his dedication to family life.

“Jerome was a family man that always liked to bring smiles and joy to those around him. He was also a protector and did everything he could to keep his loved ones safe. He had lots of love in his heart,” Hyde told the Jamaica Observer.

According to Lamar Hyde, his brother was admitted to the hospital on Christmas night.

Hyde said the family is still in shock at his brother's passing.

“We're taking it tough. He was a young, healthy guy and he did a lot to maintain his health. He avoided drinking excessively and smoking, so we really did not expect this,” he said.

Born in Washington DC, Hyde's parents are from Duhaney Park in Kingston and Spanish Town in St Catherine.

He studied at Howard University and earned a Masters in Visual Effects from Savannah College of Arts and Design in Georgia.

Hyde worked as production assistant on the Martin Lawrence comedy Big Momma's House. He was a part of the production crew for the reality series Most Haunted Live, and later worked as production coordinator for VH1's Single Ladies.

He worked with local acts including Bugle, Jahmeil, Julian Marley, Dexta Daps and Vybrant.

With more than 16 years of experience, his accomplishments also included working with international brands such as Toyota, McDonalds, Amtrak, MMG Hotel and Casino, Cornflakes, Inglot, National Institutes of Health, America Achieves, NBA's Washington Wizards, NHL's Washington Capitals, and NFL's Washington Redskins.

“Jerome loved his profession. He always wanted to portray words of songs and storylines through films. He was also a big Chelsea fan and he loved his friends and everyone he worked with. So, I want everyone to remember that he loved what he did and he put his all into it,” Lamar Hyde added.

A GoFundMe memorial account was launched by Jason Gross and Bison Athletes. Up to yesterday, US$61,341 was raised, surpassing the US$50,000 goal.