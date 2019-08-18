Musical journey continues

It was a full house for The Amazing Journey Continues concert put on by The Church of the Ascension in Mona Heights, St Andrew, recently.

“We're overwhelmed by the support for our event because there are several events that are taking place simultaneously, even within this Anglican diocese. There's another concert within two miles of us with a number of named artistes, so we have a full house, all tickets have been sold off, it's absolutely tremendous,” Lynden Nugent, a member of the event management team, told the Jamaica Observer.

The concert was held to aid in the fund-raising efforts of the church.

“We are involved in a number of outreach programmes within the community and what we did last year was to have a similar concert. The response was very good, but circumstances didn't allow us to repeat at the Sir Philip Sherlock Centre for the Creative Arts, so we had to bring it here and the proceeds of this will be used to further our music ministry and also to continue the work in the schools, nearby community, scholarships, and the like,” said Nugent.

The event also served the purpose of a dry run for the church's 60th anniversary in 2021.

“We're going to take a break next year, because the following year we celebrate 60 years in the life of this church. We plan to go big with a very big concert.”

The two-hour event ran smoothly providing a wide variety of musical styles as performed by the groups from the Church's Ascension Creative Arts Ministry along with special guests, such as gospel artist Alaine. While she was the headliner, it was Rev Canon Georgia “Grace” Jervis who nearly stole the show with a soulful rendition of the Johnny Mattis staple Misty. She then launched into a quick medley of rocksteady that had members of the audience dancing in the pews.