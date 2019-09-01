Musical send-off for Dexter

In life liturgist, choir master and arranger Noel Dexter was a man of very few words, always deferring to his music to do the talking. That trait is being carried over into his funeral service which is set for the University Chapel, Mona, tomorrow morning starting at 10:00 am.

The service to celebrate the man best known for his arrangement of Psalm 150 – O Praise Ye The Lord — as well as penning the local Christmas favourite Sing De Chorus, will be a celebration of his music as well as his work in sharing share his vast knowledge with thousands of Jamaicans.

Franklin Halliburton, the current conductor of the University Singers, a choir with which Dexter had become synonymous, noted that because his work covered so many facets it is only appropriate that the celebration of his life be also a celebration of his music. To that end, Halliburton has assembled a 100-voice mass choir comprised of past and present members of the university Singers, The Mona Campus Male Chorus, and the University Chorale to lead the musical tributes.

“He wrote so extensively that his music captured so many different experiences in life. For the worship experience he wrote so many different songs, of different moods and styles, that his music is what will primarily feature in the funeral service. We will be doing all his Psalms... Psalms 34 - The Earth is the Lord's; Psalms 27 - The Lord is My Light and My Salvation; Psalms 23, which has a favourite and is now being used at a lot of funerals, and the triumphant 150 O Praise Ye the Lord —that's what we will be using as the recessional hymn that will be done by the combined choirs, all the various choral groups that he has worked with over the years.”

Two years ago Dexter shared the story behind his arrangement of O Praise Ye the Lord,

“It was just after independence and Rex Nettleford had formed the NDTC, and here, at the university, there was a lot of talk about nation-building. Nettleford was always insisting that we create something of our own. He felt that we needed to try to identify ourselves in many different ways and creating our own music was one means of self-expression. By the 1970s I was a teacher at Ardenne and I was preparing for a performance at the St Cecilia Festival at St Andrew Scots Kirk United Church in Kingston, organised by Lloyd Hall. I felt the programme needed something and was inspired to put music to one of the most joyful Psalms.”

As they say, the rest is history.

“There has been such a great outpouring of love and support from the choral music fraternity, so many persons have offered to come and sing at this celebration of the life of Noel Dexter. It really is his music that will be featured from start to end. The Singers will start the proceedings with his introit O Worship the Lord. We have sought to draw on past and present members of the University Singers for this event and tenor, Dr Orville Nembhard will perform the signature solo in the introit. After the introit we go into a whole period of musical tributes from the different choirs,” Halliburton noted.

Dexter and the late Professor Rex Nettleford shared a love for the development of the arts in post-Independent Jamaica. This 'Rex-Dex' alliance will be honoured during the service by the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica (NDTC), which will perform the final tableaux from Nettleford's iconic dance work The Crossing, choreographed in 1978.

Halliburton and his team in collaboration with the Dexter family have sought to include a number of his favourite pieces of music in the tributes.

“There are a number of choral works that were among his best-loved. For example we are performing Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing - the Mack Wilberg arrangement, which was his only request when his wife Beverly passed on a few years ago. He had said to me, 'I'm leaving the music for her funeral up to you, but the one thing I want you to do is the Come, Thou Fount.' So we will present it in all its glory for him as well,” said Halliburton.

Dexter died on August 18; he had been ailing for some time. He was 80 years old.