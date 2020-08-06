My top-10 patriotic songs — Oliver Mair

Below ae the top-10 patriotic songs from Oliver Mair (Jamaica's consul general in Miami) Sweet Jamaica — Mr Vegas Jamaica Love — Busy Signal Land of my Birth —Eric Donaldson I am A Jamaican — Buju Banton Born Jamaican — The Astronauts Kingston Town —UB40 O'er Blue Mountain —traditional written by Clyde Hoyte Nuh Wey Nuh Better Dan Yard —Tinga Stewart Montego Bay —Bobby Bloom Smile Jamaica — Bob Marley and The Wailers Smile Jamaica — Chronixx

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT